On the Rise: The Horses to Watch for at the Preakness Stakes This Saturday

Prepare to cheer your heart out because the Preakness Stakes is approaching! With possible Triple Crown history in sight and a guaranteed exciting race, this Saturday’s event at Pimlico Race Course looks like it won’t disappoint.

From trainers and jockeys with plenty of experience to horses who have already left great impressions on fans and experts alike, horse racing enthusiasts worldwide can’t wait to see which will come out triumphant on that sunny May 21st in Maryland.

In this blog post, we’ll preview some of the frontrunners participating in what is sure to be an edge-of-your-seat competition. Get hyped for horse racing season as the starting gate opens up for these equestrian titans.

Mage

Mage is a horse that has already made quite the impression, having shown improvement over his first three races at Gulfstream Park. He nipped Forte in the Florida Derby at the wire in a recent race.

He usually starts slow and runs late, making him less favored for the shorter Preakness track of 1 3/16 miles — but don’t let that fool you. His strong push to obtain the Derby lead before winning proves he can beat all expectations when it comes down to it. Will Mage be able to rise to the occasion again? We will just have to wait and see!

First Mission

First Mission was the favorite to win the Lexington Stakes, and he did not disappoint – capturing the title in a big way. Not much attention was given to him there since it’s only a minor Derby prep, but his performance speaks for itself — running near the front of the pack is no small feat.

He soundly defeated Disarm that day, showing us all what he could do on a racetrack. With these impressive results, First Mission looks primed and ready to make its mark at Pimlico this weekend.

Disarm

Disarm hasn’t been winning but runs well in the late stretch. He came second to Kingsbarns at the Louisiana Derby and third at the Lexington Stakes. Many experts believe he could be a strong candidate for the bottom of the exotics. With his experience and ability to run a tough race, Disarm will give everyone watching plenty of entertainment value come Saturday.

Blazing Sevens

Blazing Sevens is a young colt who has been making an impressive impression in the racing circuit. He has hit the board multiple times, finishing in the top three of several races. Owned by Good Magic, Blazing Sevens is a son of the same sire and has grown quite a bit since his freshman year — clocking five furlongs in just under 1:01 at Belmont Park.

His connections are confident he’s running his best races lately and could be a dark horse to watch out for come Saturday’s Preakness Stakes. It’ll be exciting to see if he can make it to the win line this time, especially for those betting on Preakness Stakes!

Confidence Game

Confidence Game is the horse to watch at the Preakness Stakes this Saturday. After a strong showing in the Rebel Stakes, he finished 18-1 as a closer in the slop. He’s known for making strong late stretch runs and has an impressive closing kick which gives him an advantage over other horses in shorter races like the Preakness Stakes. With his strong pedigree and proven track record, and now has dropped to 1 3/16 miles, Confidence Game could be a surprise winner come Saturday’s race!