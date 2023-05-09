Music at St. Paul’s Presents “The Sounds of Heaven” Music for Organ, Harp and Violin

Valentin Mansurov

Delray Beach, FL – On Sunday, May 21, at 3pm Music at St. Paul’s concludes its 34th season with a concert of music for pipe organ, harp and violin. Titled “The Sounds of Heaven” this program features organist David Macfarlane, harpist Kay Kemper and violinist Valentin Mansurov. They will perform music by Franck, Busser, Saint-Saëns, Massenet and others. Known primarily as a church instrument, the pipe organ is featured in a wealth of orchestral and chamber music, some highlights of which will be heard at this concert.

Tickets for the concert are $20 (18 and under are FREE) and are only available at the door on the day of the concert. For more information on this event and Music at St. Paul’s 34th Season, visit http://www.musicstpauls.org or call 561-278-6003. Music at St. Paul’s concerts are held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 188 S. Swinton Ave. in Delray Beach. St. Paul’s is handicapped accessible.

About the performers…

David Macfarlane is the Director of Music and organist at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Delray Beach where he conducts the professional choir and serves as Artistic Director of Music at St. Paul’s concert series. His previous positions include First Presbyterian Church of Englewood, where he has led the music program for nineteen years, and Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s upper West side. Dr. Macfarlane has earned the title of Associate of the American Guild of Organists and has held offices in local chapters and was elected to three terms on the National Council. He holds a B.A. in Organ from the University of Illinois, an M. Mus. in Choral Conducting from the University of Hartford, Hartt School of

Music and a Doctor of Musical Arts from Rutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts. In addition to his many performances throughout the United States, he was privileged to play in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome before an audience of several thousand. Dr. Macfarlane served on the faculty of Bergen Community College and is currently the accompanist for the Temple Sinai of Palm Beach County. He has recently been a principal conductor for Amore Opera in New York City and has led performances of La Boheme and Rigoletto.

Classically trained harpist and musician Kay Kemper has had over 40 years professional playing experience. A graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music, her teachers include Joan Harrison Ceo, Lucile Lawrence and Alice Chalifoux. Kay has appeared with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops, the Milwaukee Symphony, the Atlanta Symphony, and Orquesta Filarmonica de Caracas in Venezuela. She has also participated in the summer music festivals at the Interlochen National Music Camp, Tanglewood Music Festival, Eastern Music Festival, and the Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival. A versatile performer, Kay enjoys giving lecture recitals, playing chamber music, or providing ambience with background music. She has performed on 3 cruise ships and seen many different ports around the world. As an active freelance musician in South Florida since 1990, Kay performs regularly with the Palm Beach Opera Orchestra, Palm Beach Symphony and the Atlantic Classical Orchestra, the Palm Beach Pops, Florida Grand Opera Orchestra, and the Southwest Florida Symphony in Ft. Myers, as well as various private functions in the area. She maintains a private teaching studio and served a 4 year term as President of the South Florida Chapter of the American Harp Society.

Valentin Mansurov is Palm Beach Symphony’s principal second violinist. First prize winner of the 14th National String Competition in the former U.S.S.R, Mansurov has been engaged in worldwide solo and orchestral concerts in countries such as Spain, Germany, France, Greece, Canada, U.S. and Turkey. Valentin began his violin studies as a seven year old at Uspenskiy’s School for Musically Gifted Children in Uzbekistan and studied at Bilkent University in Turkey, the National Conservatory for Music in Toulouse, France, Victoria Conservatory of Music in Canada and Mount Royal College. In April 2002, Mansurov received a degree representing performance excellence at the Annual Greater Victoria Festival. In addition to his Palm Beach Symphony performances, both orchestral and chamber, he performs locally as a member of Florida Grand Opera Orchestra. In 2015, Mansurov became a member of the critically acclaimed Delray String Quartet, performing in concerts nationwide.

