Men Giving Back Hosts Spring Social at The Boca Raton FAU Head Basketball Coach Dusty May Featured Guest

Brian White, Dusty May, Justin Ely

Boca Raton, FL – Members and invited friends of Men Giving Back gathered at The Boca Raton last week for the organization’s inaugural Spring Social. More than 100 attendees enjoyed a night of fun and philanthropy that included premium cigars, top-shelf rum tasting, a bounty of sushi and seafood, and an inspirational address from Florida Atlantic University’s Men’s Basketball Coach, Dusty May.

The entire event was made possible by the generosity of The Boca Raton, as Men Giving Back sends 100% of its donations to local charities.

Engaging philanthropic-minded men in south Palm Beach County to support local nonprofits while having fun is the mission of Men Giving Back, which was founded in 2020.

“We were so pleased with the turnout of our fellow members and their guests in support of our mission,” said Eddie Ventrice, one of the organization’s founding members. “We welcome generous, giving men into our ‘fun and philanthropic’ organization where, together, we can make a huge difference in our community.”

FAU’s Head Basketball Coach Dusty May shared a few words of wisdom with attendees. “To be ingrained in the community is of utmost importance,” said Coach May. “Our players give back individually and as a group because it has such an impact on so many people. You give where you live, and Men Giving Back is truly a testament to that.”

This year, Men Giving Back is on track to significantly surpass the $450,000 it gave in 2022, with a 2023 goal of nearly $700,000 in grants. Their mission continues to focus on education, children, food stability, and mental health services. Last year, the organization’s giving included three large grants of up to $100,000 to Faulk Center for Counseling, HabCenter Boca Raton, and The Toby Center for Family Transitions.

About Men Giving Back SPBC

Men giving back of South Palm Beach County was conceived in February 2020 by a small group of motivated men from business, finance, health care, hospitality, and law backgrounds. Fueled by the love for their community, the organization provides several South Palm Beach County non-profits with grants. 100% of Men Giving Back member contributions go directly to the non-profits they support. For more information, please visit www.mengivingback.org.