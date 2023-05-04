May the 4th Be With Her: Carrie Fisher of ‘Star Wars’ to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

It’s a day for Star Wars fans to celebrate and honor the legacy of the beloved franchise, and this year, May the 4th brings even more excitement as the late Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fisher’s contribution to the Star Wars universe is immeasurable. Her portrayal of Princess Leia Organa, the fearless leader of the Rebel Alliance, captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world and inspired generations of women to stand up and fight for what they believe in.

But Fisher’s legacy goes beyond her iconic role in Star Wars. She was a talented actress, writer, and advocate who fearlessly spoke out about mental health and addiction. Her honesty and openness about her struggles inspired countless people and helped break down the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Although Fisher passed away in 2016, her spirit lives on through her work and the impact she had on the world. As we celebrate May the 4th, let us remember and honor the incredible woman who brought Princess Leia to life and left an indelible mark on the Star Wars universe and beyond. Congratulations, Carrie Fisher, on your well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. May the force be with you always.