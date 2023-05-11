Love in the Sunset – Chrishell Stause and G Flip Tie the Knot

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has tied the knot with her partner, Australian singer-songwriter G Flip, in an intimate ceremony in California. The couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends, including Stause’s co-stars from the hit Netflix reality show.

Stause, who shot to fame on the show, has been open about her relationship with G Flip, and the couple has been together for over a year. The two met through mutual friends and quickly hit it off, bonding over their shared love of music and their passion for life.

The wedding was a beautiful affair, with the couple opting for a simple and elegant ceremony that reflected their personalities. Stause looked stunning in a fitted white dress, while G Flip wore a classic black suit. The couple’s love for each other was evident throughout the day, with many guests commenting on the chemistry between the two.

Stause’s Selling Sunset co-stars were also in attendance, with many sharing photos and videos from the day on social media. The reality star’s wedding was a much-needed break for the cast, who have been busy filming the latest season of the show.

Fans of the couple have been quick to offer their congratulations, with many taking to social media to express their joy at the news. The couple’s relationship has been an inspiration to many, with their openness and honesty about their love for each other serving as a reminder of the power of true love.

Stause and G Flip’s wedding was a beautiful celebration of love, and it’s clear that the couple is deeply committed to each other. As they begin this new chapter in their lives together, fans will be rooting for them and eagerly anticipating what’s next for the happy couple.