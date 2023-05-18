Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith Partner Steven Clarfield elected Board Chair of Levis JCC

West Palm Beach, FL – Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC, is pleased to announce that Firm Partner Steven Clarfield has been elected Board Chair of the Adolph & Rose Levis JCC in Boca Raton.

Clarfield is a longtime supporter of Jewish community centers in Palm Beach County. His children attended JCC preschools and camps, he has volunteered for numerous JCC committees over the years, and he has served in a leadership role on the Levis JCC Board of Directors for four years.

“I’m excited about the incredible momentum behind our JCC and look forward to leading it into the future,” Clarfield said. “Our organization is one of the largest in the area, and provides children with high quality preschool and camps, parents and adults with social, arts and culture programming and so much more. It’s an honor to be chosen to serve as Board Chair.”

Clarfield said the Levis JCC is a place for people to connect, which is why he’s excited to be leading the Board as the organization is renovating its facilities. His vision for his term is to work with a team of professionals to provide innovative programing to reach new families, new individuals, and people of all ages and stages, who are looking for a meaningful connection to each other and the community.

Clarfield joined Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC as a partner in 2019 and has extensive trial experience, as well as a detailed understanding of how insurance companies evaluate and handle personal injury cases.

ABOUT LESSER, LESSER, LANDY & SMITH, PLLC

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC is a third-generation personal injury law firm with 96 years of dedication to helping people who have been seriously injured due to the carelessness or negligence of others. Our team of skilled trial attorneys, working across four offices in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, practice law with professionalism, integrity, ethics, and a commitment to personal client service. Our firm represents the needs of clients throughout Florida in personal injury, nursing home neglect, negligent security matters and wrongful death cases, guiding them through every step of the legal process and delivering the best results for their case. Learn more at LesserLawFirm.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.