Lakers’ Austin Reaves Rumored to Join Magic Starting 5

Rumors are swirling that Los Angeles Lakers’ shooting guard Austin Reaves may be headed to the Orlando Magic as part of their starting lineup. The Magic have been searching for a reliable scoring option and Reaves’ impressive rookie season has caught the attention of many teams, including Orlando.

Reaves, who went undrafted in 2021, signed with the Lakers in August and quickly became a fan favorite with his sharpshooting and solid defensive play. However, with the Lakers facing a crowded backcourt, it’s possible that Reaves may be looking for more playing time elsewhere.

The Magic, who finished last season with a 21-51 record, are looking to rebuild their roster and find players who can contribute immediately. Reaves’ ability to shoot from beyond the arc and defend multiple positions would be a valuable addition to their starting lineup.

While no official deal has been announced, fans are already speculating about the potential impact Reaves could have on the Magic’s upcoming season. If the rumors are true, Reaves would join an exciting young core of players, including rookie Jalen Suggs and forward Jonathan Isaac.

In the end, the NBA is a business and trades are a regular part of the game. Whether Reaves stays with the Lakers or joins the Magic, fans will be eagerly watching to see how he performs in the upcoming season. If he does make the move to Orlando, it could be a game-changer for the Magic’s starting lineup.