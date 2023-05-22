Jacqueline Ann Knox, age 88, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Dahlonega, GA. Jacqueline was born April 29, 1935, in Cleveland, OH to the late Gladys Rook.

A strong woman of conviction with a larger than life personality, she was abandoned by her mother, ostracized by her father, later orphaned, suffered polio and was told she would never walk again. However, at the age of 15, she went to work as a Bell Operator at the prestigious Terminal Tower building in downtown Cleveland.

She was a good looking woman, who could have been a model, except one leg being shorter than the other from polio. The talent scout told her, “You make my clothes look crooked.” She grew up strong and determined to make something of herself and to get out of the life she was dropped into.

She continued her “never give up” attitude, backed by performance, along with a deep faith in GOD.

She always rose to the occasion with fresh curls in her hair and nicely pressed pants.

She became a restaurant owner of an upscale establishment in Boca Raton, spent a number of years serving in hospitals and the healthcare field, her passion. She was a wife, a mother, and a loving grandmother and great grandmother to her family by cooking up a storm and sharing her recipes, going all out in making them feel valued by her words, hugs, big cheek kisses and her delicious food.

Jackie was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise and her grandchild, Katelyn Noel.

She is survived by her sons, Chris Konicki and Keith Konicki; and grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, Troy, Kellie, and Taryn, and great grandchildren, Lilly, Colt, Jordyn, Amelia, Haylie, Ray, Luna and Gavin.

She was a strong lover of Jesus and a member of Youngs Chapel Baptist Church and a lover of birds and animals.

Graveside Service, on Thursday May 25, 2023, at 11:00 am at Youngs Chapel Church.

The family will receive friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home in Blue Ridge, Ga on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 5 pm until 7 pm.

