Introducing Nuvo Boca Raton: A Premier Single-Family Home and Townhome Community for Rent in the Heart of Boca Raton

Boca Raton, Florida – May 24, 2023 – Nuvo Boca Raton, an exceptional new residential community, is set to revolutionize the Boca Raton housing market. Offering a first-of-its-kind rental experience in the area, Nuvo Boca Raton presents an exclusive collection of luxurious single-family homes and townhomes for rent. Located at 22042 Brookmont Drive, Boca Raton, Florida 33433, this highly anticipated community boasts an array of exquisite features and amenities that redefine modern living.

Nuvo Boca Raton is proud to offer residents a range of housing options with 1 and 2 story homes available. Each home showcases sophisticated design elements and thoughtful attention to detail, ensuring an unparalleled living experience. With 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom layouts available, tenants will have the flexibility to choose a home that perfectly suits their lifestyle and needs.

The homes at Nuvo Boca Raton will delight residents with a wealth of impressive features. From the moment you step through the grand entry, you will be greeted by the elegance of wood grain porcelain tile flooring in the main areas. The luxury continues with beautifully tiled bathrooms featuring frameless shower enclosures. Other highlights include USB charging ports in the kitchen, walk-in closets, smart home upgrades, gourmet kitchens with custom Quartz countertops and ceramic tile backsplash, impact windows, upgraded Moen Genta faucets, full-size washer and dryer, smart thermostats, and stainless-steel appliances. The fenced yards provide a private retreat for residents to enjoy.

In addition to the exceptional homes, Nuvo Boca Raton offers an unparalleled selection of community amenities. Residents will enjoy a resort-style pool with lap lanes and a beach entry, perfect for both relaxation and exercise. Vast walking trails wind through the community, providing a picturesque backdrop for outdoor strolls. Tranquil lakes and expansive open spaces create a serene environment for residents to unwind. The palatial pool deck is adorned with comfortable lounges and cabanas, while the premier fitness center features top-of-the-line Matrix equipment for a complete workout. Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the putting green, basketball court, and the multi-purpose 40-yard lined field, perfect for various activities. The community also includes an expansive playground, a flexible event space, a hammock and Zen area, and pickleball courts. Nuvo Boca Raton ensures a hassle-free living experience with 24/7 emergency services and no-hassle maintenance requests.

The sophisticated clubhouse at Nuvo Boca Raton serves as the centerpiece of the community, offering residents an elegant gathering space with the finest finishes. It features an upgraded package for an electric car-charging station, reflecting the community’s commitment to sustainable living. The clubhouse also includes a yoga/meditation room, a yoga lawn, and an outdoor pavilion with grills, creating the perfect atmosphere for outdoor dining and relaxation. A dedicated dog park and a stunning 3+ acre amenity center complete with a playground add to the community’s family-friendly offerings.

The model home at Nuvo Boca Raton is now open and ready to be visited. Prospective tenants are invited to experience the exceptional quality and thoughtful design that sets Nuvo Boca Raton apart. With its prime location in the heart of Boca Raton and a comprehensive range of amenities, Nuvo Boca Raton promises a lifestyle like no other.

For more information, please visit the Nuvo Boca Raton website at www.nuvobocaraton.com or contact the leasing office at (561) 763-5340.

