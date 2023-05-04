How to Shop for Spring Household Essentials With Ease

(StatePoint) Whatever your spring plans include cleaning your living spaces top to bottom or taking up an outdoor fitness routine, you’ll likely need some household supplies to fuel your seasonal endeavors.

With so many new products being introduced all the time on both store shelves and online, you may be wondering which items have already passed muster with other consumers. Fortunately, resources exist to help you quickly hone in on the best of the bunch. Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, recently announced the winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards. Determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, each winner’s packaging boasts a red seal of approval.

“Today’s savvy consumers expect products that are smart, efficient and easy to use. At the same time, the amount of access they have to different merchandise is unprecedented,” says Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “We’re proud to be providing shoppers and their families with trusted guidance and information as they sort through their many options.”

Demonstrating the ever-evolving trends seen in the U.S. market, the year’s winners are a round-up of the top products for function, design, packing or ingredients. As you stock up on spring essentials, consider the following 16 winners in household and personal care categories:

Auto Dish Care | Cascade Platinum Plus – Procter & Gamble

Body Cleanser | Dial Body Wash – Henkel

Car Care | Rain-X Truck & SUV Wiper Blade – ITW Global Brands/Rain-X

CBD | CBD Sleep Gummies – Sky Wellness

Children’s Health | Children’s ZYRTEC Allergy Chewables – Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Digestive Health | Dulcolax Chewy Fruit Bites – Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Hair Growth | Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair Growth – Nestlé Health Science

Home Cleaning | FamilyGuard Brand Disinfectants – S.C. Johnson & Son

Home Essentials | Ziploc Endurables – S.C. Johnson & Son

Immediate Relief | Carmex Weather Guard Lip Balm – Carma Laboratories

Mattress | Nectar Premier Mattress – Resident Home LLC

Topical Pain Relief | Icy Hot Pro – Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Weight Management | Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Metabolism Booster – Nestlé Health Science

Wellness Device | Aspercreme Flexi-Motion – Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Wellness Supplement | Nature Made Wellblends – Pharmavite LLC

Women’s Daily Supplement | Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Advanced Hair Skin & Nails – Nestlé Health Science

For additional information about this year’s winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

Whether you tend to shop for household essentials online or in brick-and-mortar stores, it’s smart to rely on resources that can help you make better choices.