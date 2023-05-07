How to Put Your Passion and Skills to Work in the Peace Corps

(StatePoint) Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 143 countries worldwide. The agency has high needs for volunteers to deliver on its mission of world peace and friendship, particularly in the agriculture, health, education and youth-in-development sectors.

In more than 60 countries, Peace Corps volunteers are putting their purpose, passion and skills to work in partnership with welcoming host communities – growing, teaching, learning and making change.

Peace Corps volunteers live and work alongside community members on locally prioritized projects, receiving a stipend and other support as they immerse themselves in a new culture. They build relationships, exchange knowledge and help transform lives for generations.

The Immersive Volunteer Experience

The Peace Corps volunteer program is often called life-defining by the more than 240,000 Americans who have served. Volunteers get the chance to fully integrate into a host country community, where they live and work on projects ranging from education to business development

To be considered for global service, adult U.S. citizens should apply at peacecorps.gov/apply. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis.

As part of its recruitment campaign, the Peace Corps is sharing a few essential things that potential volunteers need to know about service:

Fast facts: Volunteers typically serve for 2 years, with an additional 3 months of training. These assignments are great for recent college graduates, retirees, career changers or anyone looking to make a difference in the world. Additionally, there are 3-12 month service options ideal for experienced professionals and returned volunteers for specialized, high-impact, short-term assignments and part-time virtual opportunities.

What volunteers do: Volunteers live and work alongside the people they serve, collaborating with local governments, schools, small businesses and entrepreneurs to create sustainable, community-based projects that address local development priorities across six sectors.

Post-service: Serving in the Peace Corps is a viable way to launch a career. It gives volunteers the skills needed in today’s global economy. In addition to rigorous technical training at the start of service and regular opportunities to gain new skills related to work, language, culture and safety, the Peace Corps offers graduate school benefits and career support specifically tailored to volunteers when they return home to help them prepare for their next step.

For more recruitment information and to learn more, visit peacecorps.gov/volunteer/connect-with-a-recruiter/.

Whether you’re a recent college graduate or a retiree, you may have what it takes to make a lasting impact overseas through Peace Corps service.