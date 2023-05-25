Published On: Thu, May 25th, 2023

Hit & Run

Boca Raton, FL – I’m a new resident in Boca and last night was struck by a vehicle that crossed into my yard when I was pulling up the trash can. The driver did not stop unfortunately; he or she sped off according to our security footage. 

We live on West Camino Real which of course is a busy street and disappointingly unsafe.

I was treated at Boca Baptist and fortunately only suffered some broken bones, cuts and contusions — could’ve been so much worse.

My interest in reaching out isn’t just in hopes that the driver is held accountable but to draw attention to the danger posed by high-speed traffic on this residential street.

