FPL Energy Grid Updates in Boca Raton

Strengthening the energy grid in Boca Raton: FPL details local efforts to improve storm resiliency, overall service reliability

FPL invests in storm hardening year-round, with assessments following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole confirming the grid is more storm-resilient than ever

FPL customers benefit from award-winning reliable service, with a 41% improvement since 2006, including fewer outages and momentary interruptions

Juno Beach, FL — In 2023, FPL plans to make a number of upgrades in Boca Raton as part of its ongoing effort to improve resiliency in the face of severe weather. These investments include moving more power lines underground, strengthening overhead lines and installing more intelligent devices along the energy grid to help detect potential problems and restore power faster when outages do occur. The investments have the added benefit of improving day-to-day reliability for customers as well.

2023 improvements in the Boca Raton area

FPL plans to make the following improvements in and near Boca Raton this year:

· Maintaining trees and vegetation – a common cause of power outages, particularly during hurricanes and severe weather — along 173 miles of power lines.

· Inspecting 969 power poles in Boca Raton as part of an eight-year inspection cycle, strengthening or replacing those that no longer meet FPL’s industry-leading standards.

· Installing smart grid technology, including 55 switches on main and neighborhood power lines to help detect problems and restore service faster when outages occur.

· Inspecting 72 main power lines and equipment using infrared technology to detect issues before they cause a power interruption.

When the planned 2023 work is completed, FPL will have made the following improvements in and near Boca Raton since the historic 2004-2005 hurricane seasons:

· Strengthened 52 main power lines, including those that serve critical services.

· Inspected and maintained vegetation near 1,875 miles of power lines — an average of 110 miles per year.

· Inspected all 12,193 power poles every eight years.

· Installed smart grid technology, including 884 automated switches on main and neighborhood power lines.

· Inspected 128 main power lines and equipment using infrared technology.

“No energy grid is hurricane-proof, and storms will continue to cause power outages, but detailed assessments following 2022’s Hurricanes Ian and Nicole showed FPL’s investments to storm-harden its energy grid continue to benefit customers, speeding restoration,” said Manny Miranda, executive vice president of Power Delivery for FPL.

Strengthening power poles, managing trees and vegetation near power lines, installing smart grid technology to fix problems before they affect customers and using robots and drones to regularly inspect equipment have all helped FPL improve its service reliability by 41% since 2006. These upgrades have helped reduce both the number and duration of outages, as well as the number of momentary interruptions or power flickers.

“We are committed to investing in innovative solutions and technology,” said Kate Cotner, local external affairs manager for FPL. “We work year-round so our customers across Florida can resume their normal lives safely and as quickly as possible after storms.”

In 2022, for the seventh time in eight years, FPL was awarded the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award. Presented by PA Consulting, the award is widely regarded in the energy industry as one of the most prestigious honors and reinforces FPL’s commitment to provide customers with the nation’s most reliable service.

Florida Power & Light Company

As America’s largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light Company serves more customers and sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million accounts, or more than 12 million people. FPL operates one of the most fuel efficient and cleanest power generation fleets in the U.S and in 2022 won the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for the seventh time in the last eight years. The company was also recognized by Escalent in 2022 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities for the ninth consecutive year. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune’s 2023 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies” and recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World.” NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.