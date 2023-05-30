Family Promise of SPBC Celebrates Successful Gatsby at the Garage Event

Delray Beach, FL – “WE DUNNIT!” – More than 100 supporters, leaders and friends of Family Promise of South Palm Beach County had a suspiciously good time at Family Promise of South Palm Beach County’s recent Gatsby at the Garage benefit. Held at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach on March 16, the event featured a fun and engaging “Who Dunnit” Murder Mystery, a Live Auction and Best Costume Contest. Family Promise would like to thank its sponsors: Eda and Cliff Viner, Infiniti of Coconut Creek, Southern 441 Toyota, Lincoln of Coconut Creek, Southern 441 Nissan and Nissan of the Palm Beaches. The organization also sends its deepest appreciation to Bluegreen Vacations, Premier Mortgage Associates and Sunny 107.9.

StellyPhotoVideo.com