Delray’s Orchard View Students Benefited from the Boca West Children’s Foundation

Boca Raton, FL — The joys of summertime bike rides was made possible for hundreds of local kids thanks to the Boca West Children’s Foundation’s (BWCF) annual Bikes for Tikes program. Bikes for Tikes provides a bike and helmet to children who may not have the opportunity to experience the rite of passage of owning a bicycle. Today’s event was held in the Orchard View Elementary School media center, 4050 Old Germantown Road, Delray Beach, on May 23 at 1 p.m. The program began with students who had perfect attendance in the spring receiving a t-shirt, then the children who reached their reading goals (70 kids) each received a bike. The event started with a pizza party. Orchard View is a Title 1 school.

“Our recipients at Orchard View included students from Roots & Wings who reached their target reading level during the school year. In addition, at separate events, we are providing bikes to Pre-K graduates from the YMCA and Fuller Center,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director/COO of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “The generosity and support we receive from the community makes a world of difference in a child’s life!”

“Seeing the joy on the kids’ faces as they received their bikes was truly priceless and is a testament to the impact that this program has on these children’s lives,” said Richard Zenker, Board Chair of the Boca West Children’s Foundation.

Sponsors included Let’s Have a Smile Foundation, Palm Beach Country Club Foundation and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

To contribute to Bikes for Tikes, visit https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/BocaWestCommunityCharitableFn/bikesfortikesbwcf.html



About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $18 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@bocawestcc.org.