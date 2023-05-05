Celebrating The 40-Year Legacy of Local Dance Studio

40-Year Legacy of Local Dance Studio

Boca Raton, FL (May 1, 2023) Boca Dance Studio opened its doors in 1983. Since then, it has provided high quality dance education for thousands of South Florida students, paving the way for future dance families, community leaders, and professional performers alike.

Founded as a two-room studio in 1983 by Cindy Ivanoski, Boca Dance Studio has grown to serve over 800 families in five dance rooms under Jo Meacham and Melanie Gibbs, who took ownership in 2004. The studio plans to expand for a third time in the fall of this year.

On May 20 & 21, the studio will celebrate this milestone season with its annual spring recital, featuring hundreds of young dancers, at the Wold Center for Performing Arts on the campus of Lynn University.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be carrying on the traditions that Cindy started with Boca Dance Studio 40 years ago,” says Gibbs. “Our students and their families are now a part of the outstanding legacy she developed in the community. It’s an exciting time for us to celebrate Boca Dance Studio’s past and innovate for its future.”

As an affiliate of More Than Just Great Dancing!® and Youth Protection Associates in Dance®, Boca Dance Studio continues to build its positive influence in the community, create new opportunities for its dancers, and uphold best practices in the industry. With 40 years in business and a legacy of excellence, Boca Dance Studio is looking forward to serving Palm Beach & Broward County residents for many years to come.

Boca Dance Studio offers classes year-round in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, and acrobatics for students ages 12 months to teen.

Best,

Courtney Glenewinkel

Community Coordinator

Boca Dance Studio

www.bocadancestudio.com

We are More Than Just Great Dancing™

Celebrating 40 Years of Dance!

Contact:

Courtney Glenewinkel

Boca Dance Studio

community@bocadancestudio.com

954-901-1934