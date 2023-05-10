Celebrate Mother’s Day and More with These Concerts Happening Throughout the Weekend

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with some great music? From virtual performances to live shows, there are plenty of concerts happening throughout the weekend that are perfect for treating mom or just enjoying some great tunes.

Here are some of the best options to check out:

“Mother’s Day Weekend Celebration” with Gladys Knight: Legendary singer Gladys Knight is headlining a virtual concert event on May 8th and 9th, featuring hits from throughout her career, as well as special guests and tributes to mothers everywhere. “Las Que Mandan” Concert: This all-female lineup of Latin superstars, including Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán, and Fey, is taking over the stage at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, on May 8th for a live performance. “One Night in Miami” Concert: This virtual concert event on May 7th celebrates the music of the film “One Night in Miami,” featuring performances by Leslie Odom Jr., Andra Day, and more. “Soundtrack of Our Lives” Concert: On May 8th, the LA Philharmonic is presenting a live outdoor concert at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring classic hits from film and TV, as well as special guests like Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile.

No matter what your musical tastes may be, there’s a concert happening this weekend that’s perfect for celebrating Mother’s Day and more. So grab your tickets or tune in online, and get ready to enjoy some great music with the ones you love.