CareSource and Easterseals Join Forces to Empower Floridians Living with Disabilities

Three Florida Easterseals affiliates among 10 receiving CareSource funding nationally to expand vital services

Boca Raton, FL – CareSource, a nationally recognized managed care leader, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Easterseals, a leading provider of services and advocacy for individuals with disabilities. As part of its three-year pledge to Easterseals, CareSource will donate $2.55 million to support Easterseals’ mission of empowering individuals living with disabilities. Three of the first 10 Easterseals affiliates to receive CareSource funding are located in Florida.

“As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is committed to empowering local affiliates to deliver exceptional services that meet the needs of millions living with disabilities, veterans and seniors, while promoting health equity,” said Erhardt Preitauer, CareSource President and CEO and member of the Easterseals national board of directors. “We are proud to support the unique and innovative work of Easterseals affiliates across Florida, making communities stronger.”

CareSource will grant $30,000 to each of the three designated Easterseals affiliates in Florida for a total of $90,000 to Easterseals Florida, Easterseals Southwest Florida and Easterseals Northeast/Central Florida. With CareSource’s donation, these Easterseals affiliates can expand vital programs and services that transform the lives of Floridians living with disabilities.

Easterseals Florida , located in Tampa, will use the funding to support its Skills Training Results and Vocational Employment (STRIVE) Program, which focuses on job training for people with disabilities in the hospitality industry and plans to expand into the health care sector. “The financial assistance provided by CareSource will support the development of differentiated curriculum for learners with diverse abilities,” said Sue Ventura, President & CEO of Easterseals Florida.

Easterseals Southwest Florida, located in Sarasota, will allocate the funding to enhance educational services at its Easterseals Academy for children with intellectual and physical disabilities. "This gift from CareSource will allow us to blend a curriculum designed to meet the need of children with disabilities with physical, occupational, speech and behavioral therapies to ensure that each child has the support needed to stay in school and learn," said Nicole Murby, Vice President of Programs of Easterseals Southwest Florida.

Easterseals Northeast/Central Florida, located in Daytona Beach, will fund its Family Intensive Training (FIT) Program, providing low-income families with 10-12 hours of autism services. “We are honored to be among the many Easterseals Affiliates benefiting from CareSource’s support,” said Bev Johnson, President & CEO of Easterseals Northeast Central Florida. “This gift will allow us to offer support and potentially substantial developmental gains and family skill-building to families who may not have access to traditional ABA services.”

This partnership between CareSource and Easterseals demonstrates their shared commitment to promoting equity, inclusion and accessibility for individuals with disabilities. The grant funding will bolster crucial programs and services across Florida and the nation, significantly improving the quality of life for millions of Americans. Both CareSource and Easterseals anticipate announcing another round of funding for Easterseals affiliates’ programs and services in late 2023.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won’t rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans’ services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we’re empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. To learn more, visit www.easterseals.com.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

CareSource Florida Co. was formed to offer programs and products in the state of Florida.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.