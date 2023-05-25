Business for the Arts of Broward Hosts Successful 5th Annual Art + Stroll    

1st Place- Her Beauty Gained Her Everything She had ever Dreamt of. . . and Much More by Matthew John Schellenberg

Fort Lauderdale, FL – During the 5th Annual Art + Stroll, art lovers took a leisurely stroll through the lobbies of buildings 200, 201 and 301 E. Las Olas Blvd. in downtown Fort Lauderdale and enjoyed a relaxing evening of food, cocktails, live entertainment by the Broward College Jazz Band, La Vie, Jazzy Rose, Camie Liz, Florida Children’s Theatre and Art Prevails Project, as well as an amazing exhibition of original artwork by local artists.

Presented by title sponsor BBX Capital and hosted by Business for the Arts of Broward, Art + Stroll awarded $5,000 in cash prizes to the top three artists. Matthew John Schellenberg’s sculpture, “Her Beauty Gained Her Everything She had ever Dreamt of. . . and Much More,” took home the $3,000 top prize, artist Juan Ranieri’s “Cenotaph of a Clown” placed second with a $1,500 prize and Kandy Lopez’s “Emmanuel” took third with a $500 prize. Chief Curator of The Frank in Pembroke Pines, Juliana Forero, judged the competition.

Additional event sponsors included FPL, Seminole Tribe of Florida, UBS, Spirit Airlines, Moss, Stiles, Broward Cultural Division, Sterns Weaver, Berger Singerman, BMO, Regions, PNC, Downtown Development Authority, Austin, Pamies, Norris, Weeks, Powell, TSE, BankUnited, Becker, Templeton, 1st Horizon Bank, Broward Health, Hof’s House of Sweets, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, MAD | Yes We Are Mad, Coyo Taco, Pierson Grant, Broward College, Hyatt Centric and Moxies.

