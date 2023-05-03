Boca Raton Public Library Presents the Art Exhibit, “Fashion Grind: Illustrations Painted with Coffee”

By Jennifer Love Gironda

April 28–June 23, 2023, Spanish River Library

Boca Raton, FL – The Spanish River Library in Boca Raton presents a new art exhibit, “Fashion Grind: Illustrations Painted with Coffee,” by Jennifer Love Gironda. An artist and educator, Gironda says, “My goal is always to share my heART with the world around me and hopefully inspire others to make time to do the same.”

Jennifer Love Gironda earned her BFA (2001) and MAEd (2009) in Art Education from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC, where she focused on textiles as her studio concentration. She currently teaches art at William T. Dwyer High School and is a national board-certified teacher. She was selected as Teacher of the Year twice and has received a Palm Beach County Muse Award as well as a Hermitage residency from the FAAE as one of five selected as a State Teaching Artist Residency award recipient. Gironda committed to creating a piece of art every day in January 2012. To date, she has created over 4,000 pieces of daily art, which she has shown in various solo and group shows in Florida and North Carolina. In recent years, she has focused on fashion illustration for her work, working in traditional materials such as watercolor but also in non-traditional materials such as coffee and wine. To see more examples, visit www.jenniferlovegironda.com or visit her on Instagram, @artbyjlg.

