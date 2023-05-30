Boca Raton Public Library Adds Backyard Games to Its Library of Things Collection

Boca Raton, FL – Celebrate summer and Independence Day with giant backyard games from Boca Raton Public Library! Family reunions, birthday parties, and outdoor picnics will be much more fun when you use your Boca Raton Public Library card to borrow a super-sized game for everyone to play. Available at the Downtown Library and Spanish River Library, backyard games available for checkout include Bean Bag Toss, Disc Golf, Giant “Right Center Left” Dice Game, Jazzminton, Ladder Toss, Lawn Bowling, Lawn Darts, Pickleball, Slammo, Soft Bocce, Tic Tac Toe, Tug of War, Tumble Tower, and Yardzee. Patrons can borrow one giant game at a time per library card for up to two weeks (no renewals) and may place a hold on a game if it is checked out.

“With the addition of backyard games to our Library of Things collection, patrons will now have the opportunity to engage with their families through physical activities while enjoying the outdoors,” notes Helen Silver, Collection Services Librarian II. “The Library of Things continues to offer patrons a chance to borrow instead of buying, helping families economize and take advantage of community resources.”

In addition to backyard games, Boca Raton Public Library cardholders can check out other items in the Library of Things, including musical instruments, board games, jigsaw puzzles, chess sets, seeds, cake pans, American Girl dolls, and mobile hotspots.

Residents of the City of Boca Raton can request a new library card at the Account Services desk at either library location. A photo ID and proof of residency with a current address are required.