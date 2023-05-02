Boca Helping Hands 2023 MONOPOLY® Event & Casino Night a Big Success

Greg Hazle & Alain Troadec

Boca Raton, FL – Supporters of Boca Helping Hands (BHH) passed go at the sold-out 2023 MONOPOLY® Event & Casino Night on April 15 at The Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton. Guests enjoyed music, auctions, casino gaming, cocktails, dinner, and, of course, the crowning of this year’s MONOPOLY® champion, Alain Troadec. This year’s event was a “Glitz & Glam” spectacular, with silver accents and sparkle to celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary.

Based on the comments heard from many of those who attended, this was the “best MONOPOLY® event ever”. The venue was spectacularly decorated in MONOPOLY®-themed décor, including a MONOPOLY® board dance floor.

The success of the 2023 Monopoly Event & Casino Night was largely due to the hard work of a new event committee led by event co-chairs Rochelle LeCavalier and Zoe Lanham. Committee members included Aisha Ali, Yoli Brennan, Susan Brockway, Melanie De Vito, Robin Deyo, David Dweck, Justin Ely, Gloria Hosh, Reagan Heidelberg, Olivia Hollaus, Christina Karas, Mark Malis, Holly Meehan, Janean Mileusnic, Lauren Muñoz, Yvette Palermo, Jesse Price, Linda Speilman, Anthea Walker and Yasmine Zyne-Coleman.

Boca Helping Hands’ Board President Gary Peters, a two-time National MONOPOLY® Champion, served as the MONOPOLY® tournament mediator. “This event is always so much fun and so unique,” Peters said. “Think about how you loved Monopoly as a kid. This annual event is a way to enjoy the game and give back to our community. If you missed it this year, we hope you will join us next year.”

Proceeds from the event will help assist 27,000 people in the South Florida community through BHH’s various programs, including hunger relief, job training, healthcare, emergency financial assistance, childcare, and weekend meals for Palm Beach County schoolchildren.

About Boca Helping Hands

Now in its 25th year of operation, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists over 27,000 people annually.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and was named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for the 16th consecutive year in 2022. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.