Boca Chamber Business Awards Luncheon Celebrates South Palm Beach County Leaders

(Boca Raton, FL) – May 19, 2023 – The 2023 Boca Chamber Business Awards Luncheon brought together prominent businesspeople, community leaders, and distinguished guests to recognize and honor exceptional enterprises and individuals who have made significant contributions to the Boca Raton business community.

Held at Boca West Country Club, the event was attended by nearly 300 high-profile guests including government officials, prominent business leaders, influential community members, and supporters of the Boca Chamber. The ambiance was one of triumph and camaraderie, as attendees networked, exchanged ideas, and forged new connections. The highlight of the event was the presentation of the three business leaders awards, acknowledging excellence, innovation, and community engagement across several categories.

Recognizing the vital role played by small businesses, the Small Business Leaders of the Year Award was presented to Jon and Bonnie Kaye, the dynamic duo behind Kaye Communications PR & Marketing (KCOM-PR), a full-service integrated branding and communications agency. Founded in 1996, KCOM-PR has proudly made public/private partnerships a priority cornerstone of their day-to-day business operations, long before it was adopted as a standard “best practice” of community engagement or corporate social responsibility. In doing so, these ‘community connecteurs™’ set the standard for greater community engagement, encouraging clients and businesses and nonprofits to follow suit. Jon and Bonnie Kaye’s unwavering commitment, perseverance, and philanthropic support have made them pillars of the Boca Raton business community. Through their expertise, established relationships, hard work, diligence, and innovative news-generating strategies, Jon and Bonnie Kaye have elevated their company to great heights, setting an inspiring example for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Taking home the coveted Business of the Year Award was Palm Beach State College. Founded in 1933 as Florida’s first public college, this award-winning public institution of higher learning demonstrated an unwavering commitment to providing exemplary education and empowering students to achieve their full potential. A recognized leader in STEM education, Palm Beach State College is at the forefront of creating a highly skilled South Florida workforce. The award was accepted by their President, Dr. Ava Parker, J.D, who emphasized that the success of the college and that of Palm Beach County were intertwined. Through their dedication to academic merit, community outreach programs, and fostering a nurturing environment, Palm Beach State College has made a lasting impact on the educational landscape of South Florida.

The Business Leader of the Year Award was bestowed upon Paul Adkins, the visionary CEO and Chairman of Florida Peninsula Insurance Company. Adkins’ leadership and tireless dedication to delivering exceptional customer service have set a new standard within the insurance industry. Under his guidance, Florida Peninsula Insurance Company has continued to innovate and exceed customer expectations, ensuring the utmost protection and peace of mind for thousands of policyholders. Adkins’ initiative to create the “Florida Peninsula Gives Back” team has been equally notable. The company’s commitment to give back to local nonprofits like the American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity, Forgotten Soldiers, and many others have made them a mainstay in philanthropic endeavor.

“We are proud to congratulate Palm Beach State College, Paul Adkins, and Jon and Bonnie Kaye for their outstanding achievements and contributions,” said Troy McLellan, President and CEO of the Boca Chamber. “These winners exemplify the spirit of what the Boca Chamber represents, and what drives our vibrant business community. We are honored to recognize their remarkable accomplishments.”

The Boca Chamber extends its sincere appreciation to all event sponsors, partners, and attendees who contributed to the success of the 2023 Boca Chamber Business Awards Luncheon. Their unwavering support and commitment to promoting the growth and prosperity of the Boca Raton community have made this event a memorable success.

The 2023 Boca Chamber Business Awards Luncheon sponsors included The South Florida Business Journal (Platinum Sponsor), JM Family Enterprises (Valet Sponsor), The Boca Raton (Business of the Year Award Sponsor), Peter Blum Family YMCA of Boca Raton (Business Leader of the Year Award Sponsor), Boca Raton Bowl (Small Business Leaders of the Year Award Sponsor), Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (Premier Sponsor), Florida Peninsula Insurance Company (Premier Sponsor), Gunster (Premier Sponsor), Modernizing Medicine (Premier Sponsor), NCCI (Premier Sponsor), The Foundation for Palm Beach State College (Premier Sponsor), Wyndham Boca Raton (Premier Sponsor), FPL (Premier Sponsor), SBA Communications (Table Sponsor), and Minuteman Press of Boca Raton (Supporting Sponsor).



About The Boca Chamber: The Boca Chamber is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the largest Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,500 companies representing over 130,000 employees in South Palm Beach County and beyond. Since 1952, the Boca Chamber has been enabling the community’s businesses to thrive by providing robust opportunities for leadership, networking, innovative business programs, education, and community involvement. Always an advocate for growth and expansion, the Boca Chamber proudly stands behind its principles of advancing commerce, connecting members, and protecting business.

