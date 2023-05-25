B’nai Torah Congregation’s Inaugural Yiddishe Cup

Rabbi Evan Susman

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, hosted its Inaugural Yiddishe Cup Golf Tournament on May 18th at Boca Grove Country Club in Boca Raton. Hundreds of attendees enjoyed 18 holes of golf, delicious food, camaraderie, and some friendly competition – all for a great purpose. Thousands of dollars were raised for youth education programming and scholarships.

Joshua Glassman /Goldman Sachs Gives was the tournament sponsor; Dr. Bryan Wasserman was the event chair.

About B’nai Torah Congregation

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.

Susan Levine, Ed Sopher Elissa Schosheim Cantor Magda Fishman, Marjorie Browner-Marks, Hedy Wasserman, Beth Herman Allan Benes, Jordan Isrow, Brian Levy, Jason Lipton Elliott Packer Beth Herman, Allyson Sheldon, Vickie Mazza, Rabbi David Steinhardt, Elysa Stark Dr. Bryan Wasserman

Photography by Jessica Vernof