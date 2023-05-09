Artists of Palm Beach County Presents “Sizzling Summer Showcase” Exhibit

Mary Jane Zapp The Meeting

Boca Raton, FL – Artists of Palm Beach County, Inc. (APBC) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting an exhibition “Sizzling Summer Showcase” at Palm Beach Atlantic University, 300 Pembroke Place, West Palm Beach. The exhibition will take place in the Warren Library, May 12 – August 11, 2023. An Opening Reception will be held on Friday, May 12th, 5:30 – 7:30 pm and a Closing Reception on Friday, August 11th, 5:30 – 7:30 pm. Everyone is invited to meet the artists and enjoy refreshments as they view the art.

Thirty-one artists submitted 81 works and 56 artworks were juried into the exhibition. The exhibit will display both two- and three-dimensional art including paintings, photography, collages, ceramics, and fiber art. Heather Bergstrom, the incoming Board President of the Wellington Art Society and an Artigras exhibitor, will be the Judge for Awards. Heather has spent a lifetime pursuing and expanding her knowledge and skill as an artist; her primary mediums are graphite, charcoal, and acrylic paint. APBC is proud that Board President, Mary Jane Zapp, an award-winning photographer, was chosen as the featured artist. Her photograph “The Meeting Before the Meeting” is attached as is our flyer for the event.

Please come to the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023, 5:30 – 7:30 pm. All the work is for sale, and in addition to the art, visitors will enjoy refreshments and the spirited enthusiasm of the artists.