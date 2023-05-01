American Heritage Schools Collaborates with the Lighthouse of Broward to Host its Third Annual Heroes Event, A Benefit Concert for the Blind

On Saturday, May 6

Boca Raton, FL – On Saturday, May 6, American Heritage Schools is collaborating with the Lighthouse of Broward to host its third annual Heroes event, a fundraising concert and auction to benefit the blind and visually impaired in Broward County, at American Heritage Schools’ Center for the Arts auditorium. The event will recognize the heroes who live with vision impairments and the impact of the Lighthouse of Broward in their lives.

The Lighthouse of Broward is the only private, non-profit organization in Broward County that provides comprehensive educational, rehabilitation and counseling services to blind and visually impaired children and adults. Through their work, the Lighthouse of Broward enhances the lives of people who are blind and visually impaired in Broward County and empowers them to live independent, healthy, employed and fulfilling lives. All of the funds from the benefit concert and auction will ensure that the Lighthouse of Broward can continue to provide vital services to over 2,700 people throughout Broward County each year.

The event will feature live music from Journey and Bon Jovi Tribute bands, as well as a collaborative performance from the American Heritage Schools’ student orchestra. Attendees can enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening and participate in a live and silent auction benefiting the Lighthouse of Broward. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best 80s attire.

The presenting sponsor for this year’s event is American Heritage Schools. Gunther Motors is the gold sponsor, Centennial Bank is the silver sponsor, and the bronze sponsors include Catholic Health Services, BAM Properties, BDO and McCullough & Leboff. Volunteers from American Heritage Schools’ student orchestra, Pre-Med and Pre-Engineering programs will be on-site to help make this event a success.

When:

Saturday, May 6, from 6-9 p.m.

Where:

American Heritage Schools Center for the Arts Auditorium

12200 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33325

Cost:

Tickets are $25 per person, which includes admission, hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.lhob.org/heroes

About American Heritage Schools:

American Heritage Schools, founded in 1965, is a nationally-ranked private, nonsectarian, and co-educational college preparatory day school with two 40-acre campuses: the Broward Campus is located in Plantation, Florida, and the Palm Beach Campus is located in Delray Beach, Florida. Its campuses serve approximately 4,800 students in PK3 through 12th grades, and the student body represents over 60 different countries throughout the world. Approximately 70 percent of the faculty hold postgraduate degrees. American Heritage Schools is nationally and internationally accredited by the following associations: Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF), Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), and National Council for Private Schools. The Lower School includes advanced classes and 15 electives, and the Upper School offers over 300 courses with 138 honors classes, 28 Advanced Placement classes, and 75 fine arts classes. Pre-professional programs are offered in pre-med, pre-law, pre-engineering, biomedical engineering, business & entrepreneurship, and computer science with classes taught daily by doctors, surgeons, lawyers, judges, engineers, and computer scientists currently practicing in their fields. For 13 years, American Heritage Schools has been ranked the No. 1 high school in Florida for the highest number of National Merit Scholars, and the school is home to the No. 1 math competition team out of all private schools in the U.S. The Model UN team is top 3 in the nation, and the Speech and Debate team is in the top 1% in the nation. American Heritage Schools is ranked among the top private schools in Florida in STEM, according to Niche.

For more information about American Heritage Schools, visit its website at www.ahschool.com

Broward Campus: (954) 472-0022 ext. 1 or email admissions.broward@ahschool.com

Palm Beach Campus: (561) 495-7272 ext. 1 or email admissions.palmbeach@ahschool.com