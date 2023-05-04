ABC’s Shark Tank winner to be keynote speaker at PBSC’s commencement ceremony

PBSC alumnus Alexiou Gibson, CEO & President of The Transformation Factory, who struck a $600K deal on ABC’s Shark Tank, will be the keynote speaker during Palm Beach State College’s 2023 spring commencement ceremony to be held for the first time at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches at 5:30 p.m. May 9 in West Palm Beach.

During the ceremony, PBSC will award degrees and certificates to more than 1,600 graduates including more than 900 graduates of the Associate in Arts degree program and almost 700 graduates of the Associate in Science, Bachelor of Applied Science and Bachelor of Science degree programs and the certificate programs.

Along with recognizing graduates, the event will also celebrate the College’s 90th anniversary year and its historic Women’s Beach Volleyball team, who recently won the inaugural NJCAA National Championships. It also will be livestreamed on PBSC’s website.

Over the past 10 years, Gibson has been recognized for his leadership, entrepreneurship and community involvement.

Gibson’s Transformation Factory sells sea moss gel, an organic, vegan superfood. The business originated out of love for his 80-year-old grandmother. He wanted her to stay healthy and strong during the COVID-19 crisis, so he made her sea moss gel lattes daily.

He also gave free gel to people in need including health care workers and those diagnosed with COVID-19 all within the process of being evicted from his home with his family.

Gibson appeared on the 13th season of ABC’s Shark Tank, striking the $600,000 deal for The Transformation Factory with comedian and actor Kevin Hart and businessman Mark Cuban.

In addition, he is a motivational speaker and has received many awards including the Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, Apple Innovation Award, Buick Engineering Award, Global Citizen Award, and the Trailblazer of the Year Award from Legacy South Florida.

Today, he has lost over 300 pounds and is the epitome of a successful black business owner who has grown his company into a multi-million-dollar business.