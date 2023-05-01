A Birthday to Remember: PJ Library® in South Palm Beach County turns 10 and Israel turns 75!

Alexandra Cremer, Zachary Cremer, Tamara Morgenstern, Robin Cremer

Boca Raton, FL – In recognition of its 10th birthday, PJ Library® in South Palm Beach County will hold a special celebration, while also celebrating Israel’s 75th birthday.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, May 21, 2023, on the campus of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, 9901 Donna Klein Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33428. Activities will include a bounce house, rock climbing wall, petting zoo, DJ, and story time, as well as various Israel experiences. Synagogues and agencies also will have tables to visit and food for purchase.

The event is open to the public, but registration is required for campus entry. RSVP at www.jewishboca.org/celebrate

For a decade, nearly 5,000 children from birth to 12 years old in local Jewish homes have received PJ Library® and PJ Our Way™ books every month, while more than 500 tweens choose their own books each month.

“The PJ Library books and programs are an incredible way for families to find Jewish connections,” said Elana Ostroff, PJ Library® director. “We have so many new families moving to our area, and PJ Library is a constant to their family. They recognize PJ Library from other communities, and they move here and make an immediate connection. It’s a wonderful resource.”

PJ Library® in South Palm Beach County is a program of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Locally, PJ Library serves more than 6,000 parents, children, grandparents and caregivers. In the 10 years since it began in South Palm Beach County, it has given away more than 125,000 books.



In addition to delivering Jewish books to children at home, PJ Library® in South Palm Beach County provides creative, engaging, and meaningful programming to young families, and even through the pandemic, PJ Library® families celebrated holidays, Shabbat, Jewish values, and stories together.

“They stayed connected, celebrating in parks, synagogues, and libraries, not missing a beat,” Ostroff said.

For more information, contact Ostroff at pjlibrary@bocafed.org or 561-852-6080.

PJ Library® in South Palm Beach County is made possible by generous support from the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, Leon and Toby Cooperman Family Foundation, Jewish Women’s Foundation, and the Harold Grinspoon Foundation and so many others.

