2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl To Be Played December 21

Boca Raton, Fla (May 31, 2023) – The 10th Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will be played on Thursday, December 21, kicking off at 8 p.m. in FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3.

“College football fans are very accustomed to Thursday night games throughout the season, so we’re thrilled to showcase this year’s RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl in this high-profile primetime window,” said RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley. “We look forward to a great audience both in the stands and tuning in on TV and radio.”

For this year’s 10th edition of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, fans can reserve tickets for a special $10 off price – $47 for sideline seats and $22 for endzone seats, after the discount. To sign up for this offer, go to the Tickets dropdown on the front page of the RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com web site and enter your information on the Ticket Pre-Sale tab.

Mosley added: “We’re planning a great party for our 10th game and we want fans to join the celebration! This offer is a special opportunity to lock in tickets now for this year’s game at a discount, and we hope fans will take advantage of it.”

The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, has agreements with five conference (American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference) plus select independents for berths in this year’s game.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 32-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, and a college softball event, in addition to a new a college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

