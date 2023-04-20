Women’s Sailfish Drop Game On the Road Against Ranked Knights

The Palm Beach Atlantic women’s lacrosse team headed down south for a short road trip to take on No. 16 ranked Lynn tonight. The Sailfish couldn’t get the offense going as they fell behind early and finished with a 19-2 defeat. PBA’s record drops to 3-11 with the defeat.

Lynn came out of the gates quickly in the opening 15 minutes of play and took a lead that they never surrendered. Courtney Rausch made three of her five saves early on to keep the Fighting Knights off the scoreboard, but she was under siege throughout the night as Lynn put eight goals past her in the first quarter. PBA was outshot 14-2 in the first quarter and trailed 8-0 after the opening quarter of play.

Just over four minutes into the second quarter the ‘Fish got on the board for the first time as Katie Karlsen found the back of the net for the fourth time this season. However, Lynn scored five more goals in the quarter and led 13-1 at the half.

PBA scored the first goal of the second half as Hunter Levinson found leading scorer Olivia Larges who put home her 26th goal of the year. After that, scoring chances were few and far between for the Sailfish as PBA was outshot 35-8 on the night and won just 7-of-25 draw controls. Georgia Karns entered in the second half to replace Rausch and made five saves while allowing six goals with a running clock in the second half.

The Sailfish have one game remaining on their season and it is against one of the top sides in the SSC as they will travel to Florida Southern this Saturday. The Mocs are the No. 5 team in the nation and carry a 13-2 record entering tonight.