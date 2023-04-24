University of Tampa Wins Spring 2023 NCCGA National Championship

2023 PGA NCCGA CHAMPION University of Tampa Trophy

2023 PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Association National Championship

April 22-23, 2023 | Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex | West Lafayette, Indiana

Tampa’s George Eubank Takes Medalist Honors

Boca Raton, FL ー For the University of Tampa club golf team, the NCCGA is about having fun and bonding with one another.

But the Spartans like to win, and after a disappointing finish last fall, they entered the Spring 2023 National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA) National Championship motivated to take home the top prize.

Overcoming a five-shot deficit entering the final round, Tampa (26-over-par 746) carded a 10-over-par 370 Sunday to win by three strokes over Grand Canyon University (29-over-par 749) at Purdue University’s Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Ohio State University (32-over-par 752), the leader entering Sunday, finished in third place. The University of Florida (35-over-par 755) finished fourth, followed by Brown University and Rutgers University who tied for fifth at 36-over-par 756.

The victory was Tampa’s first NCCGA National Championship.

“Last year in Vegas, we wanted it really bad, but came in ninth,” said Tampa team captain Jared LeClerc. “We’ve come close many times, and this season we really wanted it. So we came here, we were motivated and we got it done.”

Tampa was led to victory by George Eubank (8-under-par 136), who won the individual title by five strokes over Ohio State’s Cameron Madden (3-under-par 141).

Eubank, who led wire-to-wire, credited his success to the confidence boost of a 5-under-par 67 in the opening round on the Ackerman-Allen Course.

“I came off yesterday (Saturday), and didn’t really do anything wrong,” said Eubank. “I missed one drive that went into a hazard, but other than that, I birdied all the par fives and felt really good about my game going into today. And yes, I was a little nervous at times, but overall, after yesterday’s round, I just had so much confidence.”

His final-round, 3-under-par 69 included four birdies on the front nine. Although the individual win meant a lot to him, Eubank was more excited that his performance helped Tampa win the team championship.

“I think I enjoy seeing the team win more than just myself,” he said. “Because after the round, you know, when we go back, we all celebrate as one. And it was kind of that antsy feeling we were all coming in and Grand Canyon still had like two or three holes left, with seven being one of them, which is a drivable par four. And so we were a little antsy. And then once we got the final, it was all excitement.”

For more information about the NCCGA and NCCGA Nationals, visit nccga.org.

About the PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA)

The PGA NCCGA is the national governing body of collegiate club golf and is operated by the PGA of America. With more than 300 schools and 5,000 members, the NCCGA makes college golf a reality for any student. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

TEAM TOP FIVE – (For a list of all results: Click Here)

CHAMPION: The University of Tampa 746 (376-370 ,+26)

2 Grand Canyon – 749 (381-368, +29)

3 The Ohio State University – 752 (371-381, +32)

4 University of Florida – 755 (376-379, +35)

5T Brown University – 756 (377-379, +36)

5T Rutgers University – 756 (377-379, +36)

INDIVIDUAL TOP FIVE – (For a list of all results: Click Here)

CHAMPION: George Eubank (Aiken, SC), University of Tampa – 136 (67-69, -8)

2 Cameron Madden (Mason, Ohio) The Ohio State University – 141 (69-72, -3)

3 Paul Chang (Charlottesville, Va.) University of Virginia – 143 (70-73, -1)

T4 Ted Murphy, The Ohio State University – 144 (72, 72, Even)

T4 Lucas Hughes (Bend, Oregon) Grand Canyon University – 144 (75, 69, Even)

6 Austin Edwards, University of New Hampshire – 145 (72-73, +1)

T7 Jack Doherty, Rutgers University – 147 (73-74, +3)

T7 Andrew Klein, Virginia Tech – 147 (70-77, +3)

T7 Rocco Saraceni (Miami, Fla.) Baylor – 147 (78-69, +3)

T7 Jack Lindgren (Maineville, Ohio) West Virginia – 147 (74-73, +3)

2023PGA NCCGA INDIVIDUAL CHAMP_George Eubank, Aiken, SC, University of Tampa 2023 PGANCCGA Runner-up Cameron Madden (Mason Ohio) Ohio State 2023 PGA NCCGA Third Place – Ohio State University 2023 PGA NCCGA NATIONAL CHAMPION_University of Tampa

Photo: Charles Jischke