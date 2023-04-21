THE STATE OF THE JEWS AS THE JEWISH STATE CELEBRATES 75, FEATURING GUEST SPEAKER: BRET STEPHENS

Boca Raton, FL (April 21, 2023) With the current state of affairs of Israeli politics in the news worldwide, as well as at the forefront of the minds of many Jews; Temple Beth El of Boca Raton’s Senior Rabbi Daniel Levin will be in conversation with guest speaker, Op-Ed columnist for the New York Times, Bret Stephens on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 pm. “The State of the Jews as the Jewish State Celebrates 75.” will be held in person at the temple’s Schaefer Family Campus in east Boca Raton and registration is open to the public.

This most relevant program will explore many issues including: What do the changes in Israel’s government mean for American Jews and Diaspora Jews around the world? How is the uptick in global antisemitism related to people’s perception of Israeli politics and Israeli leadership? How are Jews and non-Jews alike, here in the United States as well as around the world perceiving the recent protests in Israel and their effect on the global political stage?

“Bret Stephens is one of the most astute and thoughtful voices in our country today. I never cease to learn from his unique wisdom and the perspectives he shares in his columns and articles in the New York Times and the new journal he edits called Sapir. He brings a particularly astute understanding of Israel and the modern Jewish experience as former editor of the Jerusalem Post, as foreign affairs columnist for the Wall Street Journal and in his columns in the New York Times. When I try understand the complexities of modern Judaism and the State of Israel, my first turn is to what Bret Stephens thinks,” says Rabbi Dan Levin.

We invite the entire community to register to attend this invaluable program where Bret Stephens and Rabbi Dan Levin discuss these important questions as Israel celebrates Yom Ha’atzmaut, its 75th year of independence.

*This event is underwritten by Project Nuremberg and Friends of Music and Arts.

Bio: Bret Stephens is an Op-Ed columnist writing about foreign policy and domestic politics for the New York Times. Bret came to the Times in 2017 after a long career with The Wall Street Journal, where he was most recently deputy editorial page editor and, for 11 years, a foreign affairs columnist. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post, a position he assumed in 2002 at age 28. In addition to his work at the Times, in 2021 Bret became editor-in-chief of Sapir (sapirjournal.org), a Jewish quarterly published by the Maimonides Fund. The mission of Sapir is to offer ideas for a thriving Jewish future. He is also currently at work on a book about the future of the free world. Bret was raised in Mexico City and holds a B.A. from the University of Chicago and an M. Sc. from the London School of Economics. He sits on numerous academic advisory boards and was a co-founder, with Garry Kasparov, of the Renew Democracy Initiative, an organization dedicated to advancing democratic principles throughout the world.

About Temple Beth El of Boca Raton

Founded in 1967 Temple Beth El of Boca has grown to become one of the nation’s leading Reform congregations. With a mission to inspire a passionate commitment to Jewish life, learning, community and spiritual growth, the temple offers two newly expanded campuses that serve the needs of the surrounding Jewish community. The Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton houses the Merle E. Singer Sanctuary, social hall, a full-service catering kitchen, chapel, Beit Midrash (Adult Learning Center), gift shop, classrooms, clergy and administrative offices. Also on the property is the Beth El Mausoleum, the only mausoleum in the United States built on sacred temple grounds. The Beck Family Campus at 9800 Yamato Road in west Boca Raton houses the Early Learning Center for preschool, infant daycare and summer camp, as well as a Kehillah Center (community hall) and catering kitchen. Welcoming families of all ages, the temple holds weekly Friday evening Shabbat services and offers a bustling religious school program for grades K-12; along with a variety of social, cultural educational, social action and religious programs. For more information visit tbeboca.org