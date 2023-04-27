The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces Special FREE Fun Saturday Focused on Mother’s Day!

(Boca Raton, FL – April 27, 2023) The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced a special pre-Mother’s Day event for children. For more information, please visit BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Saturday, May 6, 10AM to 4PM

FREE Fun Saturday!

As part of its ongoing celebration of the arrival of the Boca Raton Brightline Station, on the first Saturday of every month The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is offering FREE Fun Saturday, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 am to 4 pm, with a special craft for kids between 2 and 4 pm.

On May 6, FREE Fun Saturday will focus on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 14) and young participants will be encouraged to make a portrait of their mom (the perfect, heart-touching gift) using construction and specialty paper, glue sticks, sharpies and more. Instructor Michelle Savran will teach kids such paper techniques as how to make a cone or curls.

Currently on Exhibition

MiMo in Boca Raton:

Mid Century Modern and the Architecture of Howard McCall

This new temporary exhibition takes a look back at the works of longtime local architect Howard McCall whose commercial and residential works helped shape the modern city of Boca Raton. McCall opened his office in Boca Raton in 1958 and was joined by partner Pat Lynch in the 1960s. McCall was responsible for many different structures comprising many styles over many decades in Boca Raton. St. Gregory’s Church, the “Church on the Hill” and Advent Lutheran are amongst the dramatic houses of worship he created. He also developed the first Fifth Avenue Shops, local gas stations, many commercial buildings, and lots of midcentury condos. The partners also designed most of the Camino Gardens models and the original houses of Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club. This exhibit will feature a selection of their architectural drawings and photos drawn from the permanent collections of the Boca Raton Historical Society. In addition, an amusing selection of objects showing the influence of mid-mod design on everyday items on loan from our members and friends will be on display. The MiMo in Boca Raton exhibition will be on view through the end of June.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

