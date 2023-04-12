The Rotary Club of Delray Beach Is Holding Its Annual Bingo Fundraiser Dinner

On Saturday, April 22, 2023 – at Aloft Hotel in Delray Beach – Doors open at 6pm – Tickets are $100

Delray Beach, FL – This annual event is attended by over 150 residents, business and civic leaders, and presents a great opportunity for local businesses to sponsor an auction item, place an ad in the program, receive recognition, and help Rotary provide scholarships for Delray Beach senior students to advance their education. Our organization has provided ten $1,000 scholarships each year for the past 75 years, totaling $750,000, since the inception of the program in 1948. These scholarships are awarded after careful consideration of academic achievement, financial need, and commitment to community service.

We need your help and ask that you provide a gift certificate, merchandise, or other appropriate gift item(s) for our silent and live auctions as a gesture of support for our community and this annual project. Items valued over $300 will be live auctioned! Your support would be most appreciated. You and your company will be recognized in the program at the event, and it is our hope that you will also join us for this fun-filled night!

You may also purchase an ad in the program to show support. See below: $800.00 for a full page ad which includes 4 free tickets for admission $500.00 for half page ad which includes 2 free tickets for admission. $300.00 for a business card sized ad which includes 1 free ticket for admission. $200.00 no ad, you will be listed in the program and receive 1 free ticket for admission.

We are also offering a table for 10 for $1000 with a table stand and a free full page ad in the program.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, contact Betsy Owen at 561-251-3582, or email at pdgbetsyowen@gmail.com