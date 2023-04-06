The National Association of Women Artists- Florida Chapter Presents Boundless the Spirit of the Female Artist at the Boca Raton JCC 

Boca Raton, FL – On April 16th, 2023, the National Association of Women Artists – Florida Chapter is proud to present Boundless, a collection of visual stories and interpretations at the Levis JCC Judi & Allan Schuman Museum Gallery at the Sandler Center in Boca Raton. The show will run through May 19th, 2023. About fifty-five pieces of two- and three- dimensional art by thirty-two NAWAFL chapter artists will be on exhibit. The works include genres in abstraction, expressionism, figurative and scenic design.

There will be an opening reception and awards presentation on Sunday, April 16th from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. The exhibit and the reception are both open to the public and admission is free.

NAWAFL was established in 1995. It is a chapter of the National Association of Women Artists, which was founded in 1889 in NYC. It is the oldest professional women’s art organization in the United States. All of its members are juried after portfolio and peer review. The purpose of the organization is to provide exhibition opportunities for the work of its members, networking and educational outlets, and providing support for the next generation of female artists through scholarships and other resources.

The Levis JCC Judi & Allan Schuman Museum Gallery is located at 21050

95th Avenue South, Boca Raton, Fl. 33428. The gallery is open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. For more information about please check out their website [https://levisjcc.org/culture/art] or call at 561-558-2504 or 561-558-2520. To learn more about NAWAFL, please check out its website: https://www.nawafl.org/.