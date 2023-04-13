The Jills Zeder Group Lists One-Of-A-Kind Luxury Waterfront Compound in Boca Raton’s Royal Palm for $52 Million

The Jills Zeder Group has listed the Parker Estate, a one-of-a-kind custom property owned by the family of Constant Contact Founder and Tech Entrepreneur Randy Parker, for $52 million. The triple-lot compound in Boca Raton’s prestigious Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club neighborhood is located at 2499 E Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33432. The property is listed by Jill Hertzberg and Jon Mann of The Jills Zeder Group.

The stunning 1.7-acre waterfront estate includes a prized southeast-facing corner lot (originally the most expensive lot in Royal Palm), 437 feet of water frontage overlooking both the Intracoastal Waterway and a side canal, and an arboretum-like vacant 0.4-acre lot across the street. Since its founding, Royal Palm has been a gathering ground and desired address for South Florida’s high society and community, business, philanthropic and social leaders.

Parker’s late father, pioneering financial publisher Glen K. Parker purchased the properties with his wife Sandy, a well-known Boca Raton CPA and business leader, in the mid-1990s to be their primary residence and a resort-like venue for entertaining family and friends. Glen K. Parker is best known for his company The Institute for Econometric Research, which revolutionized the financial publishing industry and helped fuel the massive growth of mutual funds, beginning with the popular investor newsletter Market Logic in 1975 and culminating in the acquisition of the business by Time, Inc. in 1998.

The Parker Estate, which was featured in the 59th edition of Florida Architecture magazine in 1998, was designed by celebrated architect Mitch Kunik to pay homage to some of the owners’ favorite vacation spots. The estate draws inspiration from the tropical resort lifestyle, deftly balancing nature, luxury and privacy.

Key features include:

A 10,000-square-foot curvilinear main house with custom ceilings, windows and innovative architectural elements, and interior design by award-winning designer Arlene Workman.

The principal suite on the top level of the home with expansive views, blackout shutters, his-and-hers bath suites, massive closets, workout and sitting areas, and private access to a rooftop sun patio.

A separate guest house reminiscent of the bungalows at the Little Palm Island resort in the Florida Keys, including a unique palm frond ceiling, soaking tub for two and private outdoor shower.

Two swimming pools, including an infinity-edge pool that wraps around the main house and overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway, and a more traditional pool between the main house and guest house.

A covered patio for entertaining and outdoor living inspired by the grand outdoor dining pavilion at Little Dix Bay Resort in the British Virgin Islands, with a pyramidal roof supported by three columns of different heights.

A large, open kitchen with a 15-foot-long island and double stoves, ovens, sinks and dishwashers, where many cooking classes and tasting demonstrations by local chefs have been hosted.

The beautifully landscaped, retreat-like grounds are ideal for relaxing in nature as well as entertaining ― weddings, boat parade watching parties, wine tastings and more have been hosted there. The grounds were expertly designed and maintained by Craig Morell, one of the top horticulturists in Florida, the former horticulturist of what is now The Boca Raton resort and the Pinecrest Gardens in Miami, and a retired director of Coconut Grove’s The Kampong, one the gardens of the National Tropical Botanical Garden. He helped bring the owners’ vision of a tropical jungle paradise to life, importing unique trees and plants from around the world.

The Parker Estate is a magnificent fusion of waterfront luxury, architectural brilliance and natural splendor. With a rich history and an unparalleled location, this property remains one of South Florida’s most remarkable homes.

Quotes:

“From the time this property was first listed for sale by Arvida in 1959 as the most expensive in Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, it has been unparalleled,” said Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group. “The storied history behind the property, merged with the distinguished modern-day appeal of the Royal Palm neighborhood, makes 2499 E Maya Palm Dr. an exquisite opportunity for the right luxury buyer.”

“The ‘Parker Estate’ boasts the epitome of Boca prestige, a luxurious setting on the huge waterfront lot, and ample space to build on the currently vacant lot,” said Jon Mann of The Jills Zeder Group. “Additionally, the estate’s Royal Palm location is enviable, set in close proximity to the recently renovated hotel The Boca Raton, a premier and iconic destination in the city.”