The City of Boca Raton to Host “Community Celebration” for Florida Atlantic University Men’s Basketball Team

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton will host a “Community Celebration” on Wednesday, April 12 at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, to recognize the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Men’s Basketball team for their run in the NCAA Tournament. As recognition for their Final Four appearance that brought students, alumni, and the entire Boca Raton community together, the team will be awarded with the Key to the City, a rare honor given to individuals who have had a profound impact on the community.

“We are so proud of what the men’s basketball team has accomplished throughout their exceptional season,” said Mayor Scott Singer. “We look forward to celebrating them for not only their amazing Final Four run in the NCAA Tournament, but for bringing the Boca Raton community together and instilling an overwhelming sense of pride throughout the City.”

Doors to the event open at 5:00 PM featuring food trucks, games, cash bars for those 21 years and older, photo opportunities, music by DJs Supreme1 and Ryan Pehr, and more. Additionally, FAU’s Spirit Team and mascots will be in attendance as well as the FAU bookstore for patrons to purchase Final Four merchandise. A formal presentation of the Key to the City and recognition of the team will begin at 6:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are incredibly proud of the men’s basketball team’s success, which inspired a renewed sense of FAU spirit in the community,” said FAU President Stacy Volnick. “We look forward to commemorating their historic season at the City of Boca Raton’s Community Celebration event.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets. Rental chairs will be available for $5 each. Outside food, beverage, and pets are not permitted.

For more information, please visit ¬¬MiznerAmp.com.

