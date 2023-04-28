Scouting the Best Players for the Giants in Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The New York Giants had a solid start to the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting a promising cornerback in the first round.As they head into Day 2, they have several picks that could help bolster their roster even further.

Here are some players to keep an eye on as potential targets for the Giants:

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State: The Giants are in need of a running back, and Walker is one of the best in the draft. He’s a dynamic runner with the ability to break tackles and make big plays. He also has experience as a receiver out of the backfield, adding an extra dimension to his game. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: Despite taking a cornerback in the first round, the Giants could still use more depth at the position. Gardner is a physical cornerback with excellent ball skills, and he’s known for his ability to disrupt passing lanes. He’s also a solid tackler and can contribute on special teams. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: Hamilton is a versatile safety who can play both strong and free safety. He’s a rangy defender with excellent ball skills, and he’s not afraid to lay a big hit on opposing receivers. He could be a valuable addition to the Giants’ secondary. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State: The Giants need help at the wide receiver position, and Dotson could be a solid pick in the later rounds. He’s a quick and shifty receiver with good hands, and he’s not afraid to go up and make contested catches. He could provide a boost to the Giants’ passing game. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M: The Giants have been lacking a reliable tight end in recent years, and Wydermyer could be the solution. He’s a big, athletic tight end with good hands and the ability to make plays after the catch. He’s also a solid blocker and could contribute in both the passing and running game.

Overall, the Giants have several options to consider in Day 2 of the draft. Whether they choose to address their needs at running back, wide receiver, or elsewhere, they have the opportunity to add some talented players to their roster.