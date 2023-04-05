Sara Beth Liebe Takes the High Road: ‘Not Even Mad’ About Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Mom-Shaming

Sara Beth Liebe, a contestant on the latest season of “American Idol”, has responded to criticism from judge Katy Perry with grace and maturity. During a recent episode of the show, Perry suggested that Liebe’s decision to bring her young daughter to the audition was not in the child’s best interest.

However, Liebe has chosen not to let Perry’s comments get her down. In a statement released on social media, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to appear on the show and her pride in being a mother.

“I’m not even mad about what Katy said,” Liebe wrote. “Being a mom is the most important thing in my life, and I’m proud to have my daughter with me wherever I go. It was a special moment for us, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Liebe’s response has garnered widespread praise from fans of the show and beyond, with many commending her for taking the high road and showing grace in the face of criticism. Her statement serves as a powerful reminder that being a mother is a source of pride and strength, and that it’s possible to rise above negativity and criticism with grace and dignity.

As Liebe continues on her journey through “American Idol”, fans will no doubt be rooting for her and her daughter every step of the way. Her story is an inspiring reminder that with hard work, perseverance, and a positive attitude, anything is possible.