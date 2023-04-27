Sailfish Fall to Sharks in Mid-Week Matchup

The Palm Beach Atlantic baseball team traveled up to Fort Lauderdale for a mid-week game against fellow SSC member Nova Southeastern earlier this evening. The Sharks led the game late and a Sailfish comeback was cut short by weather. PBA would fall to NSU 8-5 in seven innings.

PBA jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Matty Warren was able to reach base with a lead off single and would later move into scoring position after an error by the Sharks pitcher. Matthew Faranda would bring Warren in to score with a single out to left field. The ‘Fish wouldn’t hold the lead for too long as the Sharks would score two runs of their own in the first on an RBI double.

The Sailfish would take a commanding lead in the middle innings. In the fourth, Elias Machado would notch his second home run of the season with a two-run blast that scraped down the right field line. Nate Housen and Giovany Lorenzo would each get RBI hits to extend their lead to 5-2.

Nova would score two runs in the bottom of the fifth with a home run of their own to cut the lead to just one for the Sailfish. The Sharks would shut the Sailfish down in the sixth before exploding for four runs to retake the lead. The Sailfish would be unable to make an effort at a comeback, as heavy rain would end things early in the bottom of the seventh.

PBA will play at J.M. “Jake” Rubin Park for the final time this season starting on Apr. 28 when they take on Florida Tech in an SSC series.