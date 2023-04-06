Sailfish Fall to Panthers In First Home SSC Game

The Palm Beach Atlantic women’s lacrosse team returned home to the friendly confines of the Rinker Athletic Campus tonight to host Florida Tech for its first home Sunshine State Conference game of the season and its first home match in general since March 14. The Sailfish kept it tight in the opening half but the Panthers pulled away in the second as PBA came up short 17-7 to fall to 3-7 on the season and 0-2 in SSC.

The Sailfish fell behind early in the first quarter against the Panthers as Addyson Johnson represented the lone PBA offense as she scored off a Sara Metheny assist ten minutes into the game. The goal was Johnson’s 12th of the season but the ‘Fish trailed 5-1 after the first quarter. The Sailfish made a run in the second quarter to battle their way back as PBA scored the first three goals. Johnson continued to be the bright spot as she secured her first-half hat trick and Julia Gibson found the back of the net to make it 5-4 Panthers.

With five minutes left in the half, it looked like PBA had the game tied as they scored from a free position goal, but the officials would disallow the goal on an off-ball foul against the Sailfish. From that point on, it was all Panthers as they scored the final two goals of the half to lead 7-4 at the break.

The Sailfish planned to give each of their goalies a half as Courtney Rausch got the start and kept PBA in the game, making three saves and allowing seven goals. The two sides were even on shots in the first half at 13 a piece but the Panthers kept the momentum going from the end of the first half into the second and outshot PBA 19-6 in the second half as Georgia Karns was introduced into the goal for the ‘Fish in the second half. The Panthers pulled away in the third quarter outscoring the Sailfish 7-1 as Madison Bakatsias scored her first goal of the season for PBA.

The top offensive threats for PBA were kept quiet on the night until late in the fourth quarter as Ella Howlin and Olivia Larges each found the back of the net inside of three minutes remaining in the game. Their late goals made the game 17-7 as the Sailfish dropped their second straight game. Johnson provided the majority of the offense for the ‘Fish tonight and it was Katie Caras who continued to shine defensively as she finished the game with four ground balls and three caused turnovers.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Sailfish as they enter the gauntlet of the SSC. Up next, PBA will host No. 5 Tampa who is coming off a win against No. 4 Florida Southern and carries an 11-2 record overall and leads the conference with a 3-0 record.