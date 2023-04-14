S. Florida Donor Delegation Travels to DC to Commemorate the Holocaust at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Annual “Days of Remembrance”

To commemorate this year’s “Days of Remembrance” at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 15 members of a South Florida delegation are traveling to the Museum in Washington, D.C., to witness the unveiling of their names on the Museum’s Donor Wall during a special ceremony on April 19th. This year’s “Days of Remembrance” is the first in-person commemoration since 2019.

Each year, the Museum leads the nation in remembering the victims of the Holocaust during the Days of Remembrance established by the United States Congress, which runs from April 16-23 this year.

During the commemoration, 15 donors from South Florida will witness the unveiling of the permanent inscription of their names on the Museum’s Donor Wall. All donors who have given or pledged $50,000 or more cumulatively are eligible for a permanent inscription on the Donor Wall.

The donors traveling to Washington, D.C., include:

● Barbara Feingold of Delray Beach,

● Rina Frankel of West Palm Beach,

● Bob & Evyan Koenig of Delray Beach,

● Fanny & Alfred Narotzky of Boca Raton,

● Hon. Barbara J. Pariente of West Palm Beach,

● Julie Peyton of Delray Beach,

● Susan Shagrin Pitkowsky in memory of Sandra Zahn-Oreck of Boca Raton,

● Harvey & Susan Sherzer of Palm Beach,

● Lewis & Helene Stahl of Boca Raton, and

● Marilyn Wallach of Vero Beach.

“We are proud to recognize 15 South Florida donors for their commitment to the Museum in this year’s Days of Remembrance commemoration,” said Robert Tanen, director of the Museum’s Southeast Region. “As we mark the Museum’s 30th anniversary, this year’s unveiling ceremony is about cementing the legacy of donors whose support has helped the Museum carry on its mission for the past three decades and in the years to come.”

“I’ve attended the Museum’s Days of Remembrance commemoration every year since the Museum’s opening in 1993, so it is an especially meaningful experience for me to be able to return for the first in-person commemoration in four years,” said Marilyn Wallach, benefactor of the Kurt and Marilyn Wallach Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building at Florida Atlantic University. “I remain committed to the Museum’s critical work in advancing Holocaust awareness and education and sharing these lessons with future generations.”

About the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

A federally chartered, nonpartisan educational institution, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum serves as America’s national memorial to the victims of the Holocaust. The Museum is dedicated to ensuring the permanence of Holocaust memory, understanding, and relevance and inspires leaders and individuals worldwide to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. For more information, visit ushmm.org.