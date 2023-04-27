PBA Men’s Golf Finishes Season Ninth at SSC Championship

The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s golf team finished their season earlier today at the Sunshine State Conference Championship, held at Normandy Shores Golf Club. After battling rough weather for three rounds, the ‘Fish placed ninth overall.

Andrew Riley added another top 15 finish to his solid sophomore campaign as a Sailfish. His 12 birdies across all three rounds saw him end the tournament in a tie for 11th place. Will Schroeder would have a solid three rounds which included an eagle in the first round to place in a tie for 22nd place. A.J. Ewart from Barry University took home the individual conference championship in dominating fashion, going -16 for the tournament.

Barry would also be this year’s team conference champion with three of their golfers placing in the top three finalists. Justus Verge and Carl St-Arnaud would find themselves finishing in a tie for 37th place and Trey Tesiero would end the tournament in a tie for 44th place to round out the final placements for the Sailfish.

PBA will now use the upcoming offseason to prepare for the 2023 fall season.