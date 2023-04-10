Muhammad Ali Jr. Showing His Life Story Documentary in Delray

April-12

Muhammad Ali Jr., his mother Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali and his documentary film producer Matthew Weiss will show “My Father Muhammad Ali, The Untold Story.” The screening is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday April 12 in the family owned Movies of Delray, off Atlantic Avenue at Hagen Ranch Road in west Delray Beach. Tickets are $16 for Ali Jr.’s anti-bullying nonprofit.

· Ali Jr. is a native of South Florida and the only biological son of the legendary boxer and activist. The film chronicles how being the namesake of “The Greatest of All Times” has affected his life, for better or worse. Link to trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQ9zPP_fxbQ

· His mother was married to Ali from 1967 to 1976, and is well-known for her acting, motivational speaking and philanthropy. https://www.instagram.com/dr.khalilahcamachoali/?hl=en

· Producer Weiss, a South Florida resident, is best known for his post 9/11 hero documentary “Man in Red Bandana” narrated by actress Gwyneth Paltrow. https://maninredbandana.com