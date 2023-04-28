MMA Junkie Radio #3356: UFC and BKFC previews, Nate Diaz news, more

If you’re a fan of MMA, you won’t want to miss the latest episode of MMA Junkie Radio. In episode #3356, the hosts break down the latest news and previews in the world of mixed martial arts.

With UFC and BKFC events on the horizon, the hosts provide in-depth analysis and predictions for each fight. From the standout fighters to the potential upsets, they cover it all. And with the recent news surrounding Nate Diaz, they dive into what it means for the future of the sport.

But MMA Junkie Radio is more than just fight previews and news. The hosts also discuss the latest trends and controversies in the sport, providing their expert opinions and engaging in lively debates. They bring in special guests, including fighters and coaches, to offer their insights and perspectives.

Whether you’re a hardcore fan or just getting into the sport, MMA Junkie Radio has something for everyone. With over 3,000 episodes under their belt, the hosts are seasoned veterans in the MMA media world and know how to deliver informative and entertaining content.

So tune in to episode #3356 of MMA Junkie Radio for previews of upcoming fights, news on Nate Diaz, and much more. You won’t be disappointed.