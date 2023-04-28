Miami Dolphins Bring Back 24th Annual FINS Weekend to Benefit Baptist Health Foundation

The Miami Dolphins have announced the return of their annual FINS Weekend, now in its 24th year. The event, set to take place in June, will benefit the Baptist Health Foundation and their ongoing efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the community.

FINS Weekend is a highly anticipated event among Dolphins fans and the community at large. It features a variety of activities and opportunities to meet and interact with current and former Dolphins players and coaches. The weekend kicks off with a golf tournament, followed by a fishing tournament, a VIP party, and a family-friendly weekend barbecue.

Over the past 24 years, FINS Weekend has raised millions of dollars for various charitable organizations, including the Baptist Health Foundation. The Foundation works to support important initiatives like cancer research, children’s health, and community outreach programs.

According to Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel, “FINS Weekend is more than just a fun weekend for our fans and players – it’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community and support the important work being done by the Baptist Health Foundation. We’re proud to bring this event back for its 24th year and to continue our partnership with such an important organization.”

This year’s FINS Weekend promises to be another exciting and successful event, bringing together Dolphins fans and community members for a great cause. From golf and fishing tournaments to family-friendly events and VIP parties, there’s something for everyone at FINS Weekend.