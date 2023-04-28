Meta Title: Popular University Options for Florida College Students

Meta Description: If you are graduating from a Florida school this year and don’t want to stay in the Sunshine State, look at these other popular alternatives.

Choosing your university is no small choice. There are dozens of incredible in-state universities in Florida, but many more reside outside the borders of the Sunshine State. Let us help you narrow down your options if you’re looking for out-of-state universities that other college students have called their home and alma mater.

USC – University of Southern California

If you want to leave Florida but aren’t ready to leave the beach behind, this may be the perfect university for you. USC is located near downtown Los Angeles, making it a hub for business, communications majors, and performing arts students to explore and expound their future careers. USC is a private university that is home to the Trojans. USC student housing off campus and on-campus amenities are ample, making it possible for students to feel at home, whether in a dorm or thriving in their apartment in Downtown Los Angeles.

TAMU – Texas A&M University

As the oldest public university in Texas, Texas A&M is rich in culture, research, and a diverse smattering of majors to choose from (over 130, to be exact). The Aggies of College Station, Texas, are known for their traditions and “once an Aggie, forever an Aggie” mentality. Around Texas, an Aggie graduation ring is a token of trust and can even help get you jobs. Although College Station isn’t the most luxurious or city vibe that you may be looking for, the community and social groups on the campus of TAMU will make up for it. TAMU features many study abroad opportunities and strives to be a world leader by empowering the students that graduate from here as their alma mater.

UT – University of Texas

Located in the capital of Texas, UT is in the heart of Austin – a vibrant community full of the arts, recreational activities, concerts, and fantastic street food. UT Austin is known as a cultural hub and mixing pot of sorts, inviting all kinds of people from every fold of the world to study at the university. UT offers ample research opportunities and is best known for its business and engineering departments. The school is currently home to over 51,000 students and 3,000 faculty members. UT claims to strike the perfect balance of innovation and tradition. With its cutting-edge teaching and groundbreaking research opportunities, as well as being part of the heartbeat of Austin, Texas, as a historical backdrop, we can agree.

ND – University of Notre Dame

This Catholic research university in Notre Dame, IN, offers studies in five departments: Architecture, Arts and Letters, Engineering, Sciences, and Business. Founded in 1842, The University of Notre Dame is just as much part of the history of Indiana as the priest that founded it. Faithful to religious and intellectual traditions, Notre Dame is known for its philosophy, theology, engineering, and sociology programs. The university is highly residential, with 80% of undergraduates living on campus. Many students and alumni are responsible for caring for younger undergraduates in the residence halls, creating an organic mentorship/relationship between students from all students. Notre Dame prides itself on being traditional in spirit while remaining open to new ideas. If you’re interested in attending a school rich in values, Notre Dame may be the one for you.

UVA – University of Virginia

Thomas Jefferson established this public research university in Charlottesville, VA, two centuries ago. Since then, the University of Virginia has done what Thomas Jefferson set out to do: create world changers by advancing knowledge, educating leaders, and cultivating informed citizenry. Among the top-ranked schools in America, UVA boasts its distinguished faculty, medical facilities, and proud history of groundbreaking research. The world-class education promised to incoming UVA students is empowering and affordable. This, in turn, creates the opportunity for diversity to flood the campus grounds, innovation to leap forwards with each research project, and cross-disciplinary initiatives to encourage collaboration and knowledge sharing.