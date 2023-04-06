Masters Shock as Kevin Na Withdraws after Nine Holes at Augusta National

The Masters 2023 has been rocked by the sudden withdrawal of Kevin Na, who left the tournament after playing just nine holes at Augusta National. The unexpected move has left fans and commentators alike wondering what could have prompted the decision and what it means for Na’s future in the sport.

Na, who had been considered a strong contender for the green jacket this year, appeared to be struggling during his round and was seen visibly limping at times. After completing the ninth hole, he was seen in conversation with his caddie before walking off the course, much to the surprise of onlookers.

In a statement released shortly after his withdrawal, Na cited an injury as the reason for his departure but did not provide further details. He expressed disappointment at having to withdraw but stressed that his health and well-being were his top priority.

The news has come as a shock to Na’s fans and fellow players, many of whom had high expectations for him at this year’s tournament. It also raises questions about the future of Na’s career and whether he will be able to recover from this setback.

As the Masters continues, all eyes will be on the remaining players and how they fare on the challenging course. But for now, the sudden withdrawal of one of the tournament’s top contenders is a reminder of the unpredictability and drama that makes golf such a thrilling and captivating sport.