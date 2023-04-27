Jarman named to the C-USA All-Academic Team

No. 15 Florida Atlantic beach volleyball’s Christine Jarman was named to the Conference USA Beach Volleyball All-Academic Team, announced by the league office on Wednesday.

Jarman, a native of Delray Beach, Florida, has been a vital part of the Sandy Owls 2023 campaign during her senior season. She holds a 3.72 GPA and is currently working towards her MBA in sport management.

This season, Jarman has competed in every single match for the Sandy Owls, recording a 12-17 record, including a 7-1 record on court two. She has played primarily paired up with Ellie Austin throughout the 2023 season and the duo has secured wins against No. 7 Stanford, No. 14 FIU, and No. 18 Stetson in 2023. In the fall, Jarman earned C-USA October and November Pair of the Month honors.

The Sandy Owls will open up play in the C-USA Championship tomorrow, taking on either No. 3 Tulane or No. 6 Jacksonville State for a 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.