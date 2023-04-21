Hanley Foundation Launches the Cory Bartle Memorial Fund with Inaugural ‘Bartle BBQ Hang’ Skateboarding Event

Cory Bartle

Sandy James Catering Sponsoring Event on Sat., June 3 at Phipps Skate Park in WPB

West Palm Beach, FL — Hanley Foundation, Florida’s largest provider of grant-funded prevention programs and recovery scholarships to combat addiction, will officially launch the ‘Cory Bartle Memorial Fund’ on Saturday, June 3, with a skateboard and BBQ event at Phipps Skate Park in West Palm Beach. The ‘Bartle BBQ Hang’ was conceived by the Bartle family, their close friends, and Sandy James Catering, in honor of Cory Bartle, a 34-year-old skateboarding enthusiast and rising culinary star, who lost his battle with addiction in October 2022.

‘This is an opportunity for our friends in the skateboarding and culinary communities to come out and ‘get on board’ to support this critical cause,’ said James Bartle, Co-Founder and Proprietor of Sandy James Catering. ‘It’s heartbreaking that too many young people in our community fall victim to addiction, but we want anyone suffering to know that help is available, which is why we partnered with Hanley Foundation.’

The event takes place on Saturday, June 3, from 12PM – 3PM at Phipps Skate Park, 4715 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at hanleyfoundation.org/bbq. Admission includes a BBQ feast catered and donated by Sandy James Catering, along with activities and community comradery. All proceeds from the event will benefit Hanley Foundation’s Cory Bartle Memorial Fund.

About the Cory Bartle Memorial Fund

Cory Bartle was a masterful culinary artist by the age of 25 whose work brought him an incredible amount of joy. He was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved skateboarding and the beach. Cory was passionate about the people he loved and was willing to help people in any way he could. Cory was working hard on his recovery and wanted to be free of addiction. Unfortunately, an accidental overdose took his life in October 2022. In honor of Cory’s life, his family created the Cory Bartle Memorial Fund to support efforts to combat addiction and bring awareness about the devastating addiction crisis our generation is facing.

Donations made to the Cory Bartle Memorial Fund, administered by the Hanley Foundation, will provide lifesaving scholarships for individuals with substance use disorders who would not otherwise be able to afford treatment. The fund will also support work to educate individuals and their families on substance use disorders and the road to recovery for all involved, with the hopes of breaking the cycle of addiction and overdose.

For more information, visit hanleyfoundation.org, call 561-268-2355, or email info@hanleyfoundation.org.

About Hanley Foundation

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on Instagram and Facebook @HanleyFoundation, and on LinkedIn and Twitter @HanleyFNDN.